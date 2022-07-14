William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap One in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Snap One’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $785.34 million and a PE ratio of -22.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $9,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 204,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap One by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap One by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter worth $704,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

