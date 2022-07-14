William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

NYSE:GIC opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.65. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 13.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

