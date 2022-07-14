William Blair Weighs in on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $25.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $30.00. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $26.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2024 earnings at $28.95 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $454.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.47. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

