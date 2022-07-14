Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.79

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.79 and last traded at C$45.79, with a volume of 15152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.22.

WPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.12 million. Analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

