Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.79

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.79 and last traded at C$45.79, with a volume of 15152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Winpak alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$349.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.