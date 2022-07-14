WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.500-$3.730 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNS stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

