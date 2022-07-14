XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 589,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 144.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in XBiotech in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in XBiotech by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in XBiotech in the first quarter worth $204,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

