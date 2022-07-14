Xponance Inc. Acquires 28,932 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $526,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.