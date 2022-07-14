Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

