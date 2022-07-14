Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1,262.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,739 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

