YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.91

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 23571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

