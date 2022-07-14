Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Yum China by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Yum China by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

YUMC opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

