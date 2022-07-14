Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.08.
ZH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Shares of ZH opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.