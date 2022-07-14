Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.08.

ZH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Shares of ZH opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.