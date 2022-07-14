Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $99.80 and last traded at $102.22. 84,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,644,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.99.

Specifically, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $5,090,991. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 784,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.