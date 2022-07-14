Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $99.80 and last traded at $102.22. Approximately 84,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,644,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.99.

Specifically, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $219,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,834,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

