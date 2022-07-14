Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

In other news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,539 shares of company stock worth $4,605,503. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

