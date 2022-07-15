10,113 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 145,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of CS stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

