1,024 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.35. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

