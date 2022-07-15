11,009 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

