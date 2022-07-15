13,134 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Argan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Argan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Argan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 431,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Argan by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 365,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Argan by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 38,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

