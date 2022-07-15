13,902 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

