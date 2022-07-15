21,195 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 80.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

