2,137 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

