2,302 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

