33,105 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KRO opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.55. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

About Kronos Worldwide (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.