4,308 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,121 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

