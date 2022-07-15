5,307 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.22.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.