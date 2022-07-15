6,199 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WASH opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $830.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

