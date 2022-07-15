8,117 Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

