Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

