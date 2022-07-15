Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $133.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

AMG stock opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

