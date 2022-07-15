AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 13,300 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.22 per share, with a total value of C$82,726.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 827,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,149,183.46.

On Wednesday, July 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 82,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$516,467.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.40.

AGF.B stock opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

