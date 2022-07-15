Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Shares of ALLY opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

