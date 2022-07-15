Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.
NYSE ALLY opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
