Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

NYSE ALLY opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

