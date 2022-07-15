Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Harrington Investments INC’s 6th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,247.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,526.70.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.