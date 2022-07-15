Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,409,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,526.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

