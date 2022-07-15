Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,247.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,526.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

