Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,409,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,247.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,526.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.