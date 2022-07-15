Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,247.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,526.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

