Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,526.70.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

