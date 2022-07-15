Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,247.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,526.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

