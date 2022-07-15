Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,247.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,526.70. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

