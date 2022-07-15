Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.1% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $150,295,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

