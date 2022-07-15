Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 213 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,247.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,526.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

