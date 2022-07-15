American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.54 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

