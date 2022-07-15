Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,144,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $954.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.