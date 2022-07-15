Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

