Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 12,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

