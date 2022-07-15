Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $159.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.