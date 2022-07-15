Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

